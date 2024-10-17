Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

