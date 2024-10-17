Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,794,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,798,000 after buying an additional 2,241,609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,593,000 after purchasing an additional 290,760 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,923,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,561,000 after purchasing an additional 470,003 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,260,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,077,000 after purchasing an additional 238,850 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,803,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,302,000 after purchasing an additional 912,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PFE opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

