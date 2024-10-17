PFG Advisors Sells 452 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 125.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 237.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $218.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

