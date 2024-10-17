PFG Advisors Raises Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

PFG Advisors raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

PAVE stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

