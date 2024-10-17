PFG Advisors Has $2.37 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.26% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $121.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $922.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.43. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.41 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

