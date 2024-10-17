PFG Advisors Has $2.15 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $130.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average is $121.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $130.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

