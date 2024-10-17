PFG Advisors Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

ITB stock opened at $128.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.27 and its 200 day moving average is $111.95. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

