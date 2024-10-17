Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
PESI stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $224.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 9.82%.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
