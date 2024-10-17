Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 0.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $26,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its holdings in Moody’s by 9,756.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $2,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $2,893,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCO stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $487.82. 119,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,905. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $495.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

