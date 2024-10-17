Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IJR traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.41. The stock had a trading volume of 316,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.46.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

