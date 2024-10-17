Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Pentair worth $20,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 376.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Pentair by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

Pentair Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

