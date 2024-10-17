Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

Get Pentair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. Pentair has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.