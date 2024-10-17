Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Time to Buy?

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01). Approximately 1,454,562 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 383,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Pelatro Trading Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £954,312.00, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.02.

About Pelatro

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services primarily to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for deep engagement between telecommunication companies and its customers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, and data monetization.

