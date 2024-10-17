Peabody Energy Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

