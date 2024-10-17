PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Position Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $31,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 19.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in PDD by 57.2% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Trading Down 0.6 %

PDD stock opened at $127.40 on Thursday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.