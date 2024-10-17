Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CAO Itai Perry Sells 4,100 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) CAO Itai Perry sold 4,100 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Itai Perry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.
Payoneer Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.11.
Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Quarry LP bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
