Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CAO Itai Perry Sells 4,100 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) CAO Itai Perry sold 4,100 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Itai Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.11.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Quarry LP bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

