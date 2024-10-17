Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at $297,476.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

