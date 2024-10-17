Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Jeremy Rishel Sells 3,723 Shares

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,476.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Paycor HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paycor HCM

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paycor HCM by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,310,000 after acquiring an additional 700,499 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,233,000 after purchasing an additional 213,313 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.