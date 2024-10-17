Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Jeremy Rishel Sells 3,723 Shares

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,476.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.48.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Paycor HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paycor HCM
Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paycor HCM by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,310,000 after acquiring an additional 700,499 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,233,000 after purchasing an additional 213,313 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paycor HCM
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Broadcom’s Targeted Upside Just Keeps Getting Better
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.