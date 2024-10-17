Pax Dollar (USDP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.02 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $109.10 million and $1.02 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 109,046,699 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

