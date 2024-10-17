Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

COF traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.65. 725,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,636. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.