Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,695 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in DaVita by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 27.3% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of DaVita by 295.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.43. The stock had a trading volume of 167,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,755. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $75.14 and a one year high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

