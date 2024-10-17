Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,404,000 after buying an additional 57,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,649,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after buying an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 496,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,629,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,204.31. The company had a trading volume of 46,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,109. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,221.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,138.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,077.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,206.87.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

