Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

MPWR traded up $29.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $934.44. 162,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $899.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $805.38. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $7,994,810.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,912,892.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,535 shares of company stock valued at $51,396,728. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

