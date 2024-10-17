Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $17.61 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.50. 2,261,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,983,047. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.