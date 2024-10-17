Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 3,719 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.38. 2,621,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

