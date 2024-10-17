Patrick Cimerola Sells 1,714 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $231,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CHH opened at $134.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The business had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,957,000 after buying an additional 195,956 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 917.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 145,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,171.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.