Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Park Aerospace Stock Up 9.3 %
NYSE PKE traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 225,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,518. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $294.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.27%.
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
