Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NYSE PKE traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 225,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,518. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $294.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 3.7% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 459,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 60.0% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 897,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

