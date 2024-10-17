Paragon Capital Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $471.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.67 and a 200-day moving average of $427.83. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

