Paragon Capital Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Motco bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

