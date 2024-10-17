Paragon Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Carter’s accounts for 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Carter’s worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,011,000. RWWM Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $23,675,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 44.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,209,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,928,000 after buying an additional 371,681 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 50.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after buying an additional 186,894 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 461,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after buying an additional 185,458 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $67.30 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

