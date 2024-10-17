Paragon Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.9% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

MU stock opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.93 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

