Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Lifted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 929,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,460 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.52. 1,255,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

