Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.
Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ remained flat at $2.94 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 625,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,243. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37 and a beta of 1.10. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
