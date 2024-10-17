Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 20.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OXLC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. 4,802,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
