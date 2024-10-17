Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIGFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,032.71 ($26.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,372.09, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,155.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,303.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,634 ($21.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,765 ($36.11).

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Instruments

In other news, insider Richard Tyson acquired 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($31.60) per share, with a total value of £140,868.20 ($183,949.07). In related news, insider Gavin Hill sold 25,000 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,274 ($29.69), for a total value of £568,500 ($742,360.93). Also, insider Richard Tyson purchased 5,821 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,420 ($31.60) per share, with a total value of £140,868.20 ($183,949.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,842 shares of company stock valued at $14,132,971. 4.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.

