Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ovintiv has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $55.95.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

