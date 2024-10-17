OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,327 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.87% of OUTFRONT Media worth $26,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

