Orin Green Financial LLC Sells 5,090 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Orin Green Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,782 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 6.7% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
QCOM stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.12. 1,510,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,037,522. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.20.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
