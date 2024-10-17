Orin Green Financial LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orin Green Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,559,324. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

