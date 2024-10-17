Orin Green Financial LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Orin Green Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EEM traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.33. 5,352,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,600,900. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

