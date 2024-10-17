Orin Green Financial LLC Acquires 620 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Orin Green Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

RWO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.96. 5,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,367. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.