OrangeKloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) Shares Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 50,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 548,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.
OrangeKloud Technology Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23.
About OrangeKloud Technology
Orangekloud Technology Inc, an investment holding company, provides enterprise application development services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It offers eMOBIQ platform, a No-Code rapid mobile application development platform for SMEs and organizations to design, build, and implement enterprise-grade custom applications with no coding required.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OrangeKloud Technology
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for OrangeKloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrangeKloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.