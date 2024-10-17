Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $135.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

