OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,873,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 43.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 46.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 32.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

