One Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 172.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 42,947 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.37. The stock had a trading volume of 161,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.