One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $137.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $137.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

