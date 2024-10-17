One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,103,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,371,000 after buying an additional 619,836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,829 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 172.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,890,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after acquiring an additional 368,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 395,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,542. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

