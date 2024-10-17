One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.08. The company had a trading volume of 269,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.12. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.