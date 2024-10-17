One Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

OEF traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.83. The stock had a trading volume of 29,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $282.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.52.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

