One Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.50. 267,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,099. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.72.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

